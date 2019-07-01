As Zafgen (ZFGN) Share Value Declined, Mangrove Partners Has Upped Its Stake by $943,390; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Family Capital Trust Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.14 Million

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 471,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 737,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.21. About 168,654 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 60.33% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $299.89. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counsel Ltd Liability New York stated it has 4,544 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 5,838 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Tiger Ltd Co has invested 4.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 2.87M shares or 0.23% of the stock. 395 are held by Stephens Inv Mgmt Grp Llc. Intl Gru holds 0.22% or 214,020 shares. Brinker Cap Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,521 shares. 1,865 were accumulated by Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca). Sg Americas Secs Limited holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 198,525 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 964 shares in its portfolio. First National Bank Of Hutchinson owns 2,455 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cadence Financial Bank Na has 1,000 shares. Kings Point Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 125 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 6,469 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $101.33 million activity. Lewnes Ann had sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480 on Wednesday, January 30. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 31. NARAYEN SHANTANU also sold $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. THOMPSON MATTHEW also sold $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Another trade for 13,804 shares valued at $3.45M was made by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $6.00 million was sold by Parasnis Abhay.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.84M for 47.15 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

