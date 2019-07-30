As Yy (YY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Lifted Stake; Lyon Street Capital Decreased Its Winnebago Inds (WGO) Stake by $1.86 Million as Shares Rose

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 16,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 195,201 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40 million, up from 178,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 1.31M shares traded or 16.38% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 83.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 60,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,231 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 72,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 217,351 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.13 million shares to 4.53 million shares, valued at $36.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.64M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 803,744 shares, and cut its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.74 million for 8.70 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability reported 7,042 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 2,306 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 5,183 shares in its portfolio. United Capital Advisers Ltd Company holds 14,861 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 20,939 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Advsr has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Moreover, Teton Advsr has 0.31% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Cooke & Bieler LP owns 1.94 million shares. American Grp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 23,393 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 21,316 shares.

