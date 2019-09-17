As Yy (YY) Valuation Declined, Knightsbridge Asset Management Increased by $2.96 Million Its Position; Cohen Lawrence B Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) Has Increased by $372,960

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 135.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 4,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 7,719 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649,000, up from 3,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $83.95. About 1.10 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 42,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 124,385 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.67M, up from 81,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.17. About 1.20M shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 119,762 are owned by Tctc Holding Limited Liability. Cambridge Investment Advisors has 0.16% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 207,219 shares. 33,548 are held by Trustco Fincl Bank Corporation N Y. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Llc reported 5,594 shares. Charter Trust reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 6.51M were reported by Diamond Hill Mgmt. Swiss State Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 5.94 million shares. Jag Ltd Liability has 0.25% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 26,320 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc has 83,887 shares. Counselors holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 49,424 shares. Thomasville Natl Bank holds 0.42% or 28,673 shares in its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 1.14% or 429,672 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability reported 2.4% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Northside Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 9,009 shares. Amica Retiree Tru has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $144.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,022 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

