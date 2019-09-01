As Yy (YY) Valuation Declined, Holder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Lowered by $9.32 Million Its Holding; As Blackrock (BLK) Stock Declined, Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Upped Its Position

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 998,119 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 774 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 14,314 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 13,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $422.56. About 466,297 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS WINDFALL FROM HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES HELPED MANY EM COUNTRIES BOLSTER THEIR CURRENT ACCOUNTS; 11/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Statement re Submission of Documents; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 13/03/2018 – REG-Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.); 21/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Issue of Equity; 16/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 29/05/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST JEFFREY ROSENBERG ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys New 2.1% Position in Aptiv; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Submission of Document

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 42,550 shares to 102,370 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,181 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings.