As Yy (YY) Valuation Declined, Holder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Cut Position by $9.32 Million; Alpine Partners Vi Has Increased Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by $410,650

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 6.72M shares traded or 256.95% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 1.77 million shares traded or 51.94% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Options Traders Know Something About Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Stock We Don’t? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: FRN – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Ares Capital (ARCC) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve by 597,100 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Snap Inc.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MPLX’s Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ormat Technologies (ORA) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Higher Investments on Platform to Hurt YY’s Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Banco Macro’s (BMA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.