As Yy (YY) Valuation Declined, All-Stars Investment LTD Has Cut Position; Friess Associates Has Trimmed Its Position in Rocky Brands (RCKY) by $415,035 as Stock Rose

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 18,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.84% . The institutional investor held 33,511 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, down from 51,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Rocky Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.65. About 361 shares traded. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has risen 20.77% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKY News: 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 Rocky Brands Announces New Share Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Rocky Brands 1Q EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCKY); 24/04/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 DECREASED 5.3% TO $65.2 MLN COMPARED TO $68.8 MLN ON SAME DATE A YEAR AGO; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rocky Brands

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 67,180 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

More notable recent Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Rocky S2V Styles Approved for Aviation Use by US Army – PR Newswire” on November 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NIKE (NKE) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Soft Q4 View Hurts Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Is Rocky Brands (RCKY) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Zacks.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rocky Brands: The Margin Story Is Better Than The Revenue Story – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. RCKY’s profit will be $4.66M for 11.77 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Rocky Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold RCKY shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 4.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 5.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zpr has 1.71% invested in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 36,125 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 37,319 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 187,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 55,875 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Renaissance Techs Llc holds 198,100 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 336,833 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc invested in 26,535 shares or 0% of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has invested 0.25% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). North Star Inv Management has 0.71% invested in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 254,520 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Valley Advisers invested in 0% or 20 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 312 shares in its portfolio.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc. by 183,698 shares to 593,498 shares, valued at $19.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Oil And Gas Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG).