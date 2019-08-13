As Yy (YY) Valuation Declined, All-Stars Investment LTD Decreased by $13.02 Million Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Stake Has Upped by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 831,162 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 186,830 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.49 million, up from 185,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.21B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $8.23 during the last trading session, reaching $208.71. About 28.06M shares traded or 3.94% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT IS ACQUIRING DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE; 18/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Apple is being sued over the controversial super-thin MacBook keyboards some users say are prone to breaking; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 24/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Samsung On the Hook for $539M Over Apple Designs: A California jury today decided that Samsung must pay

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe`S Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 75,535 shares to 5,357 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,166 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 5.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 181,000 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.01% or 34,462 shares in its portfolio. Old West Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 2,983 shares. Indiana-based Everence Capital has invested 2.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Btim accumulated 2.63% or 1.02 million shares. Capwealth has invested 4.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Assetmark stated it has 236,470 shares. Hanson & Doremus Management reported 0.61% stake. The Virginia-based Davenport And Communications Ltd has invested 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Oberweis Asset Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Delta Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 29,663 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. Aspen Investment Mgmt Inc reported 6,690 shares stake. North Star Asset Incorporated reported 1.8% stake. California-based Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has invested 5.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

