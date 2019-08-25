As Yy (YY) Valuation Declined, Alkeon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $39.83 Million; As Altria Group (MO) Market Value Declined, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.77 Million

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 339.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 31,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 40,208 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 9,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.74M shares traded or 39.42% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 75.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 474,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, down from 624,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.01 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Conning reported 615,613 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4,024 shares. Cetera Limited Liability invested in 77,166 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Private Na invested in 0.82% or 68,910 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested 0.65% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Millennium owns 191,782 shares. Bryn Mawr Company reported 0.19% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cap Fund Management invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 27,549 shares. Bartlett & holds 22,619 shares. Polar Capital Llp holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 920,614 shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt Llp invested in 0.05% or 8,500 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lvw Advisors Limited Company stated it has 57,193 shares.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 657,955 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 6,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,193 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

