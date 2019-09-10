As Yy (YY) Stock Value Declined, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Lowered Stake; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined While Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Trimmed Stake by $518,181

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 117,977 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91 million, down from 123,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 711,619 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 9,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 15,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 25,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 21.18M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 110,308 are owned by Matarin Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Zacks Investment Management accumulated 2.03 million shares. Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 9,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 247,956 were reported by Verity Verity Lc. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 586,166 shares. Montag A has 1.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,471 shares. South Street Limited Company reported 29,565 shares. Hartford Inv holds 1.1% or 717,314 shares. Benin Management Corp holds 1.19% or 51,370 shares in its portfolio. Roffman Miller Associates Pa invested in 0.11% or 17,677 shares. Stelac Advisory Serv Ltd reported 2,818 shares. First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Ser, a Florida-based fund reported 7,652 shares. The New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $351.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 2,133 shares to 94,308 shares, valued at $18.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.04B for 16.41 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp/China (NASDAQ:SINA) by 19,700 shares to 147,856 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Janus Henderson Group Plc by 51,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG).