As Yy (YY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Lowered Position by $9.32 Million; Indus Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding by $17.11 Million; Stock Price Declined

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 556,017 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.45 million, down from 704,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $108.01. About 430,550 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86M, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 616,994 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 754,300 shares to 4.96 million shares, valued at $56.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onesmart Intl Ed Group Ltd by 176,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Scholar Ed Hldgs Ltd.

Another recent and important HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 895,841 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $13.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniti Group Inc by 69,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

