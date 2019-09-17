As Yy (YY) Stock Price Declined, Holder Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $10.30 Million; Menta Capital Increases Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 149,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.80 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $63.31. About 1.42 million shares traded or 27.87% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 7,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 20,984 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $952,000, up from 13,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 6.82M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Janssen to Pay Bristol-Myers Upfront Sum, Regulatory Milestone Payments; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Celgene’s $13.4 Billion Deal With Amgen Is a Win-Win-Win – Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gilead Tops List of Most Innovative Drug Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Capital Gp, a Florida-based fund reported 60,337 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs owns 199 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 11,349 are held by Perella Weinberg Prns Mngmt L P. Hm Payson & has invested 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). West Oak Cap Lc accumulated 6,130 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 46,472 shares. Brookstone stated it has 57,763 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Co accumulated 0.07% or 16,973 shares. Eqis Mngmt, California-based fund reported 54,427 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Co invested in 49,340 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth reported 0.13% stake. 211,214 are owned by Stock Yards Commercial Bank Trust. Channing Cap Lc accumulated 0.37% or 177,922 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Techs has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fincl Management holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armour Residential Reit Inc by 44,700 shares to 18,900 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “YY Inc. Prices Offering of US$850 Million Convertible Senior Notes – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: YY (YY) – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “YY July 26th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Does YY Still Have Room to Run After Its 30% Rally This Year? – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “YY Inc.: Bear Case Now Obsolete – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 241,700 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $76.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.