As Yy (YY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Trimmed Holding; As Apollo Coml Real Estate Fin Com (ARI) Share Price Rose, Beck Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Estate Fin Inc Com (ARI) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 28,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,231 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, up from 142,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Estate Fin Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 1.07 million shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has risen 2.25% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 14/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Apollo Commercial

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.34. About 1.40 million shares traded or 25.53% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic N V by 68,137 shares to 93,365 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniti Group Inc by 69,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.15 million for 9.75 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Harley-Davidson’s (HOG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Malaysia’s May exports rise 2.5% y/y, below forecast – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3M (MMM) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thai June exports fall 2.15% y/y, smaller drop than f’cast – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lithia Motors (LAD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.