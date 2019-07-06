As Yy (YY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Lowered Position; Amarillo National Bank Trimmed Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $512,006

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,197 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 35,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $87.79 lastly. It is down 36.11% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Philadelphia Community Leaders Push Starbucks to Address Racial Injustice; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 07/05/2018 – Caffeine shot for Nestlé with $7bn Starbucks deal; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd analyzed 4,300 shares as the company's stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, down from 27,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.44. About 429,947 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.61M for 10.67 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 127,263 shares to 255,787 shares, valued at $16.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value (IVE) by 245,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. The insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million. $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.