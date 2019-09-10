As Yy (YY) Stock Declined, Renaissance Group Lifted Position by $3.20 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Has Trimmed by $936.00 Million Its Position

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 38,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 205,212 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24 million, up from 167,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 574,099 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $135.82. About 15.23M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 6,437 shares to 13,286 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wh Group Ltd by 171,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 847,766 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hormel Foods’ (HRL) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YY Inc.: Bear Case Now Obsolete – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Petrobras (PBR) Q2 Earnings Beat on High Gas Margins, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NetApp (NTAP) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “YY Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LinkedIn loses appeal over user profile access – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.