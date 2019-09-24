As Yy (YY) Stock Declined, Holder Matthews International Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $3.81 Million; Pzena Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding in Super Micro Computer (SMCI) by $1.76 Million

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 55,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 155,600 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, down from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $61.35. About 90,691 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 92,615 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 642,854 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.44M, up from 550,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Super Micro Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $780.65M market cap company. It closed at $15.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SMCI News: 06/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC; 16/03/2018 – Supermicro® Receives Nasdaq Staff Determination Letter; Has Requested Hearing Before Hearings Panel; 10/04/2018 – Introducing Pooled All-Flash NVMe Composable Storage with New Supermicro RSD 2.1; 21/05/2018 – Super Micro: to Show Compliance on or Before Panel Deadline of Aug 24; 20/04/2018 – DJ Super Micro Computer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMCI); 03/05/2018 – Super Micro Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Computers Adds Super Micro Computer; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 05/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – HEARING WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 26, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Super Micro Computer

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 647,822 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $105.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 136,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.30M shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.57 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold SMCI shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 9.86 million shares or 17.78% more from 8.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Mn has invested 1.78% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Pnc Fincl Serv Gru Inc owns 580 shares. Ironwood Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) for 68,543 shares. The California-based Oaktree Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.87% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). 332,435 are owned by Snow Management Lp. 294,508 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Pzena Investment Management Ltd Liability Co reported 642,854 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Herald Invest Ltd holds 1% of its portfolio in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) for 186,000 shares. Icon Advisers Commerce owns 62,100 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Fairfield Bush & Company has 93,696 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 60,973 shares.

More notable recent Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Super Micro reports prelim Q1, restates prior reports – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Strong Revenue Growth Is Powering Super Micro Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why You Should Ignore The Noise On Super Micro – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2018. More interesting news about Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Super Micro -54.5% on supply chain sabotage report – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Super Micro Computer, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 05, 2018.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dell Technologies (DELL) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “YY +2.2% as Huatai upgrades to Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YY +1.4% as UBS joins bulls on parade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tilly’s (TLYS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.