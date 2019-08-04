As Yy (YY) Stock Declined, Alkeon Capital Management Cut Its Position; Addenda Capital Raised Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $401,677

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 3,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 69,098 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 65,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA FINANCE MINISTRY’S DEBT OFFICE COMMENTS ON JPMORGAN; 22/03/2018 – Jess In Texas: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took home more than $141 million in 2017 after calculating the actual realized; 05/04/2018 – DIMON ON BREXIT: UNLIKELY BUT POSSIBLE JPM WILL REMAIN AS IT IS; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 07/05/2018 – Windstream President & CEO Tony Thomas to speak at J.P. Morgan conference; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN ALSO LOWERS SECOND QUARTER EURO ZONE GROWTH FORECAST TO 2.5 PERCENT FROM 3 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN PUSHES BACK ECB RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS TO JUNE 2019 FROM MARCH 2019 AFTER EURO AREA PMI FALLS; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 15/05/2018 – Match Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 75.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 474,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, down from 624,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 1.01 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Management Inc reported 2.87M shares. Smith Salley & Associates owns 162,615 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc invested in 0.69% or 23,903 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wms Prns reported 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sns Fincl Gp Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alley Ltd Liability stated it has 104,419 shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. 792,815 were reported by Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il. Field & Main Bancorporation holds 1.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,691 shares. Beacon Fincl Gp owns 0.75% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 45,193 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.53% or 12,881 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.27% or 8,865 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd has 0.7% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 982,175 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited accumulated 724,198 shares. Golub Ltd Company accumulated 2,185 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 39,640 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $108.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,695 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12,325 shares to 488,904 shares, valued at $221.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 6.58M shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.17M for 9.16 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.