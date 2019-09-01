As Yy (YY) Shares Declined, Ward Ferry Management LTD Raised Position by $16.13 Million; Baxter Intl (BAX) Stock Rose While Nuance Investments Has Cut Holding

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 998,119 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 113,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 301,847 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.54 million, down from 415,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 3.00 million shares traded or 34.59% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $426.07 million for 26.18 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

