As Yy (YY) Shares Declined, Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Lifted Holding; Stock Yds Bancorp (SYBT) Holder Blackrock Decreased Holding as Share Value Rose

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 39,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.49M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 78,721 shares traded or 73.38% up from the average. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 96,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72M, up from 74,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 1.11M shares traded or 7.45% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.77M for 14.52 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.72% negative EPS growth.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 454,814 shares to 3.68M shares, valued at $61.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Software Inc (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 48,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 38 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $117,729 activity. On Thursday, May 23 Heitzman Donna L bought $3,127 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) or 90 shares. $5,137 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares were bought by Schutte John. Herde Carl G bought 61 shares worth $2,109. 134 shares were bought by Priebe Stephen M, worth $4,632 on Friday, June 21. TASMAN NORMAN also bought $4,010 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares. LECHLEITER RICHARD A had bought 100 shares worth $3,380 on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold SYBT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 0.64% more from 11.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Sigma Planning reported 0.01% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Denali Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 67 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co accumulated 0% or 524 shares. Matarin Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 15,589 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 31,955 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 52,650 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 36,125 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 9,704 shares. First Finance Bancorporation has 8,220 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 10,011 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Bessemer Gru accumulated 9,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C Z Us by 63,200 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Aapl Us (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,600 shares, and cut its stake in Sponsored Adr Bili Us.