As Yy (YY) Shares Declined, Shareholder Bank Of America Has Cut Its Position by $6.30 Million; As Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Gabelli Securities Decreased Its Holding

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 35.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 91,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 167,610 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.68M, down from 258,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.56. About 10,308 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) by 91.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 31,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $419,000, down from 34,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Prodtns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $133.18. About 156,455 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Disney+ Hype Machine Is Just Getting Started – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Disney Lost Its Way, Hurting Disney Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney’s Deal With Target Is Much Ado About Nothing – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.83 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YY May Not Continue To Sustain This Growth – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tilly’s (TLYS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “YY +2.2% as Huatai upgrades to Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “YY Inc. Closes Offering of US$1.0 Billion Convertible Senior Notes – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “YY +1.4% as UBS joins bulls on parade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.03M for 20.74 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.