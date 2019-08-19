As Yy (YY) Shares Declined, Shareholder All-Stars Investment LTD Lowered Its Holding; Alpine Investment Management Lifted Its Magna Intl (MGA) Holding

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 95,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 1.55M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.64M, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 122,090 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.31% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $57.5. About 579,819 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

