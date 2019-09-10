As Yy (YY) Shares Declined, Macquarie Group LTD Raised Its Holding; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Price Declined, Trust Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $21.49 Million

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 67.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 150,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 375,001 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.50M, up from 224,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 711,619 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 6.35M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 597,207 shares. 1,225 are owned by Blume Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Duff & Phelps Management Co has 3.30M shares. New York-based Indexiq Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Brookfield Asset Inc holds 1.9% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 15.72M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Oakworth Cap Inc invested in 1,262 shares. Ptnrs Grp Holdg Ag owns 711,458 shares for 2.8% of their portfolio. Mai Capital has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.38% or 10.77M shares in its portfolio. 25,781 are held by Everence Mgmt Inc. Advisor Ltd Liability Co holds 28,307 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 13,990 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.