As Yy (YY) Shares Declined, Holder All-Stars Investment LTD Has Lowered Position by $13.02 Million; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Holding in 3M Co (MMM) Raised by $702,765 as Share Value Declined

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 3,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 60,725 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 57,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.75. About 2.33 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 1.07 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $124.29M for 8.38 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Pa has 5,632 shares. 7,000 are held by Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. 23,942 were reported by Pinebridge Investments Lp. 29 are held by Thomas J Herzfeld Inc. 7,736 were reported by Violich Mgmt. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 49,529 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Tompkins Finance Corp holds 0.82% or 18,907 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Farmers reported 11,721 shares. Hamilton Point Investment holds 12,626 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd holds 1.16% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,585 shares. Cardinal Cap invested in 34,126 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Chesley Taft Assocs Llc accumulated 1.09% or 62,791 shares. Amarillo Financial Bank invested 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 11,716 shares to 77,062 shares, valued at $13.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 70,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,529 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.04 million activity. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22M was made by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.