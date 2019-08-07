As Yy (YY) Share Price Declined, Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Upped Holding by $16.13 Million; Hirtle Callaghan & Co Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed by $3.83 Million

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.91. About 20.77 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal –

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.66. About 939,013 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Entergy’s (ETR) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Incurs Loss in Q1, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Huntington Ingalls (HII) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sony (SNE) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge’s (ENB) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 5.80M shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,813 shares. Moreover, Agf Invs Incorporated has 0.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oberweis Asset accumulated 3,770 shares. American Registered Invest Advisor has invested 4.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adell Harriman & Carpenter owns 153,056 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Co has 0.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,864 shares. West Family Investments stated it has 42,400 shares. Valley National Advisers accumulated 2.66% or 78,723 shares. 1.37M are owned by Atlanta Cap L L C. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 88,160 shares. 1.17M were reported by Schafer Cullen Mngmt. 753,652 are held by Mondrian Investment Partners. 10,832 were accumulated by Corda Investment Ltd Liability.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Azure: Enabling Big Shift In Hybrid Capabilities – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.