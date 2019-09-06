As Yy (YY) Share Price Declined, Shareholder All-Stars Investment LTD Has Cut Its Position by $13.02 Million; Oakworth Capital Has Boosted Its Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Share Value Declined

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $57.4. About 825,830 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $204.93. About 1.01M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.02 million for 19.66 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ambarella (AMBA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PRECIOUS-Gold eases as trade optimism, firm U.S. data lift risk appetite – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VMware (VMW) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Grow Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buying Into The YY Story – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “YY Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Live Streaming Revenues Solid – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alethea Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.31% or 2,455 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 44 shares. Macquarie Group reported 683,323 shares stake. Intact Investment Mngmt stated it has 2,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation invested 0.5% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 17,150 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 430 shares stake. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Tru holds 1.55% or 46,231 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 27,007 shares. 134,514 were accumulated by Sei Invs. Pennsylvania Co owns 9,975 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al has 9,545 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 17 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 3.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 184,252 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com holds 2,567 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,268 shares to 79,309 shares, valued at $15.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 42,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 965,421 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdrr (XLK).