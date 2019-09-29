As Yy (YY) Share Price Declined, Holder Ward Ferry Management LTD Lowered Holding by $10.30 Million; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder America First Investment Advisors Lowered Stake by $408,660

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 221,864 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66 million, down from 226,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 3.40M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 149,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.80M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.66% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 2.73M shares traded or 164.80% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “YY Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: YY Inc. (YY) – Nasdaq” published on October 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Reaction History: YY Inc., 22.2% Follow-Through Indicator, 14.6% Sensitive – Nasdaq” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “YY Filed 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Value Trader Highlights: China Distance Education, Baidu, YY, Ctrip.com and Alibaba – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 216,000 shares to 2.52 million shares, valued at $96.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.02M for 18.92 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Abbott Announces New Data That Shows Artificial Intelligence Technology Can Help Doctors Better Determine Which Patients are Having a Heart Attack – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Abbott (ABT) Announces European Approval of Two Life-saving Heart Devices for Babies and Children – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Set for Growth – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Invest Com has invested 0.06% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dock Street Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.76% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 305,651 shares. 1.57M are owned by Utd Services Automobile Association. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd holds 0.28% or 9,300 shares. 26,171 were accumulated by Pictet Savings Bank & Tru. Capital Inv Limited Liability Company holds 10,353 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.23% or 134,751 shares. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Company holds 83,887 shares. Welch & Forbes reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc accumulated 125,579 shares. Lagoda Inv Management Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 639 shares in its portfolio. Allen Invest Management Lc reported 11,627 shares. 9.30 million were reported by Franklin. Howland Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.36 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $329.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 83,232 shares to 267,941 shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.