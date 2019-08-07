As Yy (YY) Share Price Declined, Holder Franklin Resources Boosted Position; As Nike Cl (NKE) Shares Rose, Selway Asset Management Decreased Holding by $2.14 Million

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 5,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 31,377 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 25,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $55.73. About 414,940 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.26. About 2.02 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video)

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.61 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited has 11,565 shares. Private Ocean Lc stated it has 2,112 shares. Carlson Mgmt holds 0.09% or 4,084 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19.16 million shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 0.45% stake. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 176,109 shares. Selway Asset Management has 7,600 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma accumulated 10.64M shares. Cambridge reported 12,412 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.29% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). American Invest Services has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Bb&T Llc has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cap Intl Sarl reported 42,821 shares stake. 3,200 were reported by Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Co Limited accumulated 1.71% or 3,550 shares.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,255 shares to 38,880 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 796,018 shares to 10,921 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 18,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,137 shares, and cut its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW).

