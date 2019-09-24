As Yy (YY) Market Value Declined, Tb Alternative Assets LTD Increased by $1.48 Million Its Holding; Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Market Value Declined While Elk Creek Partners Has Increased Its Stake

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 98,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 13.14M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 96,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72 million, up from 74,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.77% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 921,539 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sponsored Adr Bili Us by 2.30 million shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $27.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in Adr Pdd Us.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 12,896 shares to 359,512 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 18,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,205 shares, and cut its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). 4.00 million are held by Morgan Stanley. M&T State Bank has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 22,000 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp holds 0.01% or 1.87 million shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 39,400 shares. City Com accumulated 300 shares. Columbus Circle Investors has invested 0.25% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp reported 2.74 million shares. Principal Group Incorporated accumulated 1.22 million shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.03% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 42,657 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.02% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.24M shares. Phocas Financial holds 0% or 1.40 million shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Llc owns 0.02% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 2.51M shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $10,039 activity.