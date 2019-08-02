As Yy (YY) Market Value Declined, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Decreased Its Holding; Cumberland Advisors Trimmed Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $304,200 as Stock Price Rose

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. It closed at $60.86 lastly. It is down 32.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $621.96. About 4,776 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why PayPal Stock Could Have a Strong Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Rule Breaker Reviewapalooza – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for MercadoLibre (MELI) – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,146.49 down -60.75 points – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MercadoLibre (MELI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08 billion and $288.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XAR) by 6,400 shares to 209,925 shares, valued at $19.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 35,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,161 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Macquarie Group Inc Limited invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Jericho Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 4.94% or 215,000 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 1,175 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.09% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 14,694 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 94 were reported by Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Cap Rech Glob stated it has 2.74 million shares. Dorsey Wright Associate reported 11,461 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 4,057 shares. Clearbridge Investments Llc has 0.13% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 297,018 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability accumulated 6,059 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 15,631 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Bamco has invested 0.2% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92M for 555.32 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.16M for 9.22 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.