As Yy (YY) Market Value Declined, Holder All-Stars Investment LTD Has Decreased Holding; Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Held by Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 50,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 576,555 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.53 million, up from 525,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $167.2. About 3.96 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 224,795 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 312,912 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $159.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc. by 66,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 747,275 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).