As Yy (YY) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $9.32 Million; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Lowered Position in Nvidia (NVDA) as Stock Value Declined

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 11,638 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 27,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 424,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.14 million, down from 451,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $165.4. About 741,270 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic N V by 68,137 shares to 93,365 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 102,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 127,153 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $160.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 581,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 0.19% or 1.51 million shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company invested in 0.36% or 3.49 million shares. Oakwood Capital Ca accumulated 19,150 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 10,934 shares stake. 10,249 are owned by Advisory Limited Company. Smithfield Trust Communication owns 491 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc has 2,280 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Inc Limited Liability invested in 379,788 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.39% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bp Plc reported 63,000 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.36% or 7.76M shares. Eqis Capital has invested 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Personal Advsrs stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 141,113 are held by Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd. Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx accumulated 1,280 shares.

