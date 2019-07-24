As Yum! Brands (YUM) Valuation Rose, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Upped Holding by $1.07 Million; As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Share Value Declined, Holder Federated Investors Has Cut Its Position

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 10,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.44 million, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.29. About 491,574 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 98.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 146,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,196 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 148,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $97.83. About 368,811 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Advisory Inc accumulated 0.44% or 2.33 million shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 11,240 shares. 10,103 are owned by Dakota Wealth Mgmt. Fmr accumulated 176,981 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,890 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) accumulated 251 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc reported 563 shares. Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.03M shares. Boston Private Wealth holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 13,200 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman Com accumulated 3,725 shares. Hanseatic Management, a New Mexico-based fund reported 1,336 shares. 244,987 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 3,570 shares. Signaturefd stated it has 626 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Genuine Parts Company’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts takes full control of Inenco – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts declares $0.7625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 180,498 shares to 212,453 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 22,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Domino’s “Fortressing” Strategy Continues to Limit Growth – Motley Fool” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “McDonald’s Ends Its Exclusive Deal With Uber and Partners With DoorDash – Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “KFC’s latest bizarre promotion is here â€” and you can wear it – Louisville Business First” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Yum China to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. $1.83 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was sold by Gibbs David W on Friday, February 8. $249,888 worth of stock was bought by Domier Tanya L on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 0.24% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 1.52M shares. Manufacturers Life Company The invested in 0.04% or 334,713 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 13,397 shares. First Bankshares And Of Newtown accumulated 11,599 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 159,889 shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited owns 0.09% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 4,392 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 184 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.08% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Stephens Ar accumulated 51,634 shares. Burns J W & Communications Incorporated New York holds 28,803 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 35,516 shares. The California-based Advisor Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0.12% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Wesbanco Bank holds 7,548 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited accumulated 0.08% or 8,300 shares.