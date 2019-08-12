As Yum Brands (YUM) Valuation Rose, Ballentine Partners Trimmed Position; Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Holding in Blackrock (BLK) as Stock Declined

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 3,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 13,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 17,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 410,979 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 870 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 24,912 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65M, up from 24,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $6.06 during the last trading session, reaching $420.27. About 317,523 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS WOBBLE ACROSS EM ASSETS DUE TO TIGHTENING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS & GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS TEMPERED ENTHUSIASM FOR ASSET CLASS; 23/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Dividend Exchange Rate Set; 24/04/2018 – Goldman, BlackRock Fight to Protect LGBT Employees in Hong Kong; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Institutional Trust Company NA Buys 2.8% of Aptiv; 14/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Director Declaration; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Net Asset Value(s); 23/04/2018 – AVIRON CAPITAL – INVOLVED PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE ANY FINANCIAL DETAILS OF DEAL; 07/03/2018 – Gunmaker Holds Its Ground Against BlackRock — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns BlackRock European CLO V Designated Activity Company Expected Ratings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.01% or 16,010 shares. 415 are held by Csat Investment Advisory L P. North Star Asset Management owns 31,453 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Savant Limited Liability Co reported 2,959 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0.04% or 7,905 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,194 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.13% stake. Town & Country Bancorporation & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru owns 3,165 shares. Advisory Service Network Limited Liability Company owns 2,764 shares. Huntington Savings Bank has 0.06% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Ameritas Inv Prns has 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 7,415 shares. Ativo Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested 1.06% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 227,271 were accumulated by Nomura. D E Shaw Incorporated accumulated 1.52 million shares. Mechanics Bancshares Tru Department owns 23,030 shares.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 30,770 shares to 53,510 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 13,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,596 shares to 172,475 shares, valued at $32.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,563 shares, and cut its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).