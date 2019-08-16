As Yum Brands (YUM) Valuation Rose, Ballentine Partners Has Decreased Position; Motley Fool Asset Management Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $357,821 as Stock Value Declined

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 1,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,810 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 7,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $148.77. About 10.34M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 3,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 13,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 17,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $116.4. About 1.19M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ftb Inc stated it has 4,632 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.26% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 634,611 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% or 91,524 shares in its portfolio. Investment House Lc reported 0.08% stake. Weiss Multi holds 50,000 shares. Bank Of Mellon stated it has 4.70M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Provise accumulated 2,274 shares. Finemark Natl Bank And accumulated 0.01% or 1,261 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Oakwood Capital Management Ltd Company Ca has 19,150 shares. Moreover, Plancorp Llc has 0.09% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,312 shares. Sun Life Financial has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sei Invests Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lincoln Corporation holds 4,099 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Analysts Like AMD Stock â€¦ Should You? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Nvidia earnings: The bar for data-center sales may not be low enough – MarketWatch” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nvidia’s AI Opportunity Isn’t Being Priced In – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “McDonald’s Ends Its Exclusive Deal With Uber and Partners With DoorDash – Motley Fool” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yum China tops comparable sales expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yum Brands promotes COO to CEO position – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yum China Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.