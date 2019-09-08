As Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Value Rose, Td Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $4.20 Million as Stock Value Declined

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 68,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.38M, up from 977,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $119.21. About 1.19 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 420,596 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 61,342 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $22.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.61 earnings per share, down 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.