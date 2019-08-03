As Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Ellington Management Group Has Trimmed Its Stake; Hawk Ridge Management Has Cut Its Position in Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) by $23.32 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 39.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The hedge fund held 6,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.35. About 1.70M shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 402,011 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 134,623 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, down from 536,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Hldg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 74.78% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING – REPURCHASES MAY BE MADE FROM TIME TO TIME ON OPEN MARKET AT PREVAILING MARKET PRICES & WILL BE FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE CASH; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Luxoft Holding; 09/04/2018 – Luxoft Holding, Inc Announces Up To $60 Million Share Repurchase Program; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY REVENUE OF $232.9 MLN, UP 14.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND DOWN 1.6% SEQUENTIALLY; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.59; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING, REPORTS UP TO $60M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q EPS 34c

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yum Brands: Pizza Hut And Taco Bell Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yum Brands +4% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Yum! Brands Appoints Taco Bell Division and Pizza Hut Division Chief Executive Officers to Drive Global Brand Strategies and Growth – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Domino’s “Fortressing” Strategy Continues to Limit Growth – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 73,751 shares. Ballentine Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 13,490 shares. M Secs owns 2,988 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Maryland Capital stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.36% or 731,455 shares. Crosspoint Cap Strategies reported 2.76% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cibc Ww has 796,176 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.11% or 3,394 shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 1,494 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa reported 307,993 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va accumulated 2,280 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Girard Prtn holds 2,689 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 39,837 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.03% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. $249,888 worth of stock was bought by Domier Tanya L on Friday, February 8. The insider Creed Greg sold 13,986 shares worth $1.32M.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 19,000 shares to 51,000 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 45,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW).

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 6,800 shares to 488,947 shares, valued at $22.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 228,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 811,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.