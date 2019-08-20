As Yum! Brands (YUM) Stock Value Rose, Marshfield Associates Decreased by $32.05 Million Its Position; As Willdan Group (WLDN) Market Value Declined, Kornitzer Capital Management Decreased by $333,000 Its Position

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 41.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 323,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 453,457 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.26 million, down from 777,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $117.3. About 495,687 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 48,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 57,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 8,700 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group; 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M

