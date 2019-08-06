As Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Value Rose, American Money Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $434,907; Schroder Investment Management Group Stake in Louisiana (LPX) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 4,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 37,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 41,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $115.14. About 354,101 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Louisiana (LPX) by 40.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 320,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 479,179 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68 million, down from 799,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Louisiana for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.38% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 2.67 million shares traded or 33.51% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yum China Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “KFC Shines, Pizza Hut Finally Rebounds in China – The Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “McDonald’s Ends Its Exclusive Deal With Uber and Partners With DoorDash – Motley Fool” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Domino’s “Fortressing” Strategy Continues to Limit Growth – Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yum Brands: Pizza Hut And Taco Bell Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis owns 4,775 shares. Ohio-based Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability holds 163,670 shares. Capital Guardian Trust holds 0.68% or 516,606 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 5,539 were reported by Umb Bancorp N A Mo. Zwj Counsel has 60,172 shares. 3,174 were reported by Washington Bank & Trust. Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 41,921 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 34,474 shares. Utd Asset Strategies has 2,490 shares. Gm Advisory Gru Incorporated accumulated 2,119 shares. Allstate reported 51,347 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 0.19% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 386,712 shares.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Largecap Etf (SCHX) by 33,002 shares to 39,169 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. $1.32M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was sold by Creed Greg. Another trade for 2,652 shares valued at $249,888 was made by Domier Tanya L on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Still Optimistic About Louisiana-Pacific – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Louisiana-Pacific: A Lot Of Value In The Wood – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Louisiana-Pacific’s Weaker First Quarter Looks Like A Bump Along The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Revisiting Louisiana-Pacific After A Sharp Correction In OSB Prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 17.83 million shares. Quantbot Technology Lp invested in 0.07% or 31,219 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 21,524 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 370 shares in its portfolio. U S Global Invsts accumulated 0.29% or 25,000 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 56,310 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Profund Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 15,357 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cap Fund Mngmt stated it has 894,810 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp reported 11,835 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division invested 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 185,402 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bogle Inv Limited Partnership De reported 10,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.