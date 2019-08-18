As Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Howland Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Twin Securities Has Trimmed Its Position in Cvs Health (Put) (CVS) by $28.43 Million as Market Value Declined

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 6,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 147,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.67M, down from 153,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.62. About 1.40 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Put) (CVS) by 95.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 536,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 27,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64 million shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St James Limited Liability Co reported 681,349 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1,490 shares. Stack Management holds 1.7% or 263,180 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Burney stated it has 146,172 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. 3,713 were reported by Inverness Counsel Limited Liability. Estabrook Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Veritable Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 44,110 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Inc holds 191,642 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 77,030 shares. Capwealth Advisors Limited Co has 170,004 shares. Laffer invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Monetta Fincl Service owns 0.39% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,000 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 45,556 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Montag A And holds 35,647 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Palladium Partners Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 6,576 shares. Arbor Advisors Ltd Liability has 2,635 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 4,137 shares. Evermay Wealth Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 4,671 shares. 7,201 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Company. First Citizens Comml Bank And Tru Com invested in 22,744 shares. The Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.47% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Main Street Research Ltd Company invested in 0.08% or 2,498 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 12,611 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.09% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 59,610 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.08% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Chicago Equity Partners reported 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 1,825 shares. Stellar Capital Lc holds 0.48% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 7,404 shares.