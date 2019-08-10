As Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Rose, Paragon Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Raised Carnival (CCL) Holding by $912,500; Share Price Declined

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 3.43M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 10/04/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces the World’s Largest Emerging Art Gallery by ArtLink; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 09/05/2018 – Antitrust Regulator Imposes Two Conditions on Carnival, Port of Brisbane Agreement; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 22/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 3,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 79,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 1.60M shares traded or 6.19% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,671 shares. Moreover, Nbt Comml Bank N A New York has 0.12% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Limited has 0.08% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0.31% or 4,866 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Lc invested in 0.62% or 94,870 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 31,200 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 14,084 were reported by Westwood Group. Utd Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 147,954 shares. 7,084 are held by Everence Mngmt Incorporated. Wellington Shields Company Ltd has 3,920 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Howland Capital Management Lc holds 147,009 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Spc Inc has 3,700 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 1,698 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 6,682 shares. Victory Capital Management owns 1.91M shares.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,002 shares to 26,587 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 33,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.