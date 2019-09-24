As Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Rose, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Upped by $4.65 Million Its Holding; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Boosted Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $21.53 Million as Stock Value Declined

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 11,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 43,156 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.72M, up from 31,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $30 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Amazon.com plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue Sleep easy; 26/04/2018 – The business generated $1.4 billion in operating income for Amazon; 28/03/2018 – White House Says No Policy Change on Amazon Being Considered; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Has Lots of Company as Trump Slams `Stupid’ Businesses; 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries; 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 42,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 424,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.03 million, up from 382,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 1.17 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Donate to U.S. Presidential candidates through Alexa – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon hardware event coming Sept. 25 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemark Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 50,000 shares for 10.86% of their portfolio. Convergence Prns Llc holds 0.92% or 2,000 shares. Capital Int Ltd Ca reported 10,274 shares. Rothschild Inv Il invested in 0.47% or 2,103 shares. Dillon has invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 1.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weybosset And Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 297 shares. Inv House Ltd reported 16,248 shares or 3.22% of all its holdings. 50,500 are held by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt. 5,014 were reported by Blue. Van Eck Corp invested in 0.39% or 42,771 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,108 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc holds 0.37% or 586 shares in its portfolio. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 658 shares.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KFC Honors Founderâ€™s 129th Birthday with Return of Global Community Outreach Project, Acts of Colonel-ness – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “McDonald’s Is Becoming a Tech Company With Its Latest Purchase – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat – Beyond Meat Hits Menu at KFC, Shares Surge – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Yum! Brands, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Notes Offering – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for Third Consecutive Year – CSRwire.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc stated it has 3.62 million shares. Bessemer Gru reported 125,575 shares. Capital Rech Investors stated it has 1.23M shares. Allstate invested in 51,304 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation reported 4,527 shares stake. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc invested in 92,766 shares. Alps Advsrs has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Whittier Tru holds 9,218 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Monetary Gp reported 2,200 shares stake. Notis invested in 4,750 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Capital Int Invsts invested in 0.07% or 1.65 million shares. Toth Fincl Advisory accumulated 425 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Atwood And Palmer Inc reported 0% stake. Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 5% or 15.71 million shares.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $7.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 280,209 shares to 274,954 shares, valued at $12.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 81,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,218 shares, and cut its stake in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL).