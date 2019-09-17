As Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Rose, Fort LP Has Trimmed Holding by $1.59 Million; Golden Gate Private Equity Has Lifted Position in Hexcel (HXL) as Market Valuation Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 7,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 156,073 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.62 million, up from 148,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.44. About 215,579 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 14,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The hedge fund held 27,060 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, down from 41,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $112.56. About 865,258 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 29.62 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $520.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,844 shares to 15,568 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).