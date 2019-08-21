As Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Paragon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $7.55 Million; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Boosted Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position by $4.50 Million; Share Price Declined

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 84,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 281,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19 million, up from 196,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 15.04 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 3,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 79,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 911,928 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc Com (NYSE:STAG) by 199,907 shares to 576,261 shares, valued at $17.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Tr Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 125,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,316 shares, and cut its stake in Cable One Inc Com.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5,330 shares to 24,734 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

