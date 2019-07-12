As Yum Brands (YUM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Paragon Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $7.55 Million; Gideon Capital Advisors Position in Republic Svcs (RSG) Boosted by $637,360

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 79,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $111.5. About 867,979 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 144.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 7,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,471 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 5,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 866,403 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested in 0.23% or 26,705 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1,419 shares. Moreover, First Fin State Bank has 0.06% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 4,100 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 3.09M shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr invested 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Adirondack has invested 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, Marco Invest Ltd has 0.04% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cap Int Ca holds 0.11% or 4,607 shares. Kentucky-based Cullinan Associates has invested 0.74% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Delaware-based Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 2,475 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Lc reported 4,392 shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt Limited owns 25,346 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Guardian Trust owns 0.68% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 516,606 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,755 shares to 67,397 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $267.38 million for 32.04 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity. $1.83 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares were sold by Gibbs David W. $259,808 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares were sold by Lowings Anthony. Domier Tanya L had bought 2,652 shares worth $249,888.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $148,500 activity.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 6,989 shares to 11,623 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 7,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,026 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).