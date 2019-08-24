As Yum Brands (YUM) Shares Rose, Holder Howland Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Mcclain Value Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Triumph Group New (TGI) by $776,017 as Share Value Rose

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 6,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 147,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.67 million, down from 153,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.31. About 1.41M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 40,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 139,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 179,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.23% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 985,728 shares traded or 123.87% up from the average. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/04/2018 – Inventure Foods Expands TGI Fridays® Snack Line With New Party Bites and Potato Skins Varieties; 23/03/2018 – Data Boss Sub of TGI Solar Group to Re-Domicile to Delaware and Change its Capital Structure; 01/05/2018 – TGI Thursday’s 12-Hour Cash Bash Giveaway is Back at Barona Resort & Casino from Thursday, May 3 to Thursday, May 31; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP EXPECTS TO PAY 17% TAX RATE FOR FY 2019; 17/04/2018 – TGI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 10/04/2018 – TGI PRODUCT SUPPORT REPORTS LTA EXTENSION WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Tgi’s Proposed Notes; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – ON MARCH 28, SOLD TRIUMPH STRUCTURES – LONG ISLAND LLC TO AERO STRUCTURES LONG ISLAND INC; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group 4Q Loss/Shr $6.04

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) by 318,585 shares to 629,073 shares, valued at $39.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 20,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsr LP has 168,469 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership owns 7.15M shares. Jacobs And Ca holds 36,525 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp reported 4,792 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 3,420 shares. Citadel Limited Company invested in 13,496 shares or 0% of the stock. Destination Wealth holds 0.01% or 1,698 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 9,262 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1,617 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Delaware-based Riverhead Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Asset Strategies Inc holds 0.06% or 2,490 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp invested in 6,385 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pennsylvania Tru Company invested in 130,241 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 4,500 shares.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84 million and $72.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 32,113 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd reported 0% stake. Jane Street Grp Ltd Co invested in 80,371 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 217,338 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Pnc Financial Inc holds 0% or 102,892 shares. 3,399 are held by Bank Of Montreal Can. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested in 0.02% or 48,368 shares. Fmr Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Northern Trust has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Laurion Cap Mgmt LP reported 61,499 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Metropolitan Life Company holds 0.04% or 102,154 shares in its portfolio.

