As Yum Brands (YUM) Shares Rose, Bislett Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.98 Million; As Celanese Corp. (CE) Stock Value Rose, Private Capital Management Has Trimmed by $815,360 Its Position

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.62. About 1.23 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp. (CE) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 8,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 116,695 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51 million, down from 125,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.3. About 621,915 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 148,635 shares to 151,435 shares, valued at $12.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyrical Asset Mgmt LP reported 3.47M shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Lc holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. M&T Retail Bank Corporation invested in 0.01% or 11,736 shares. Moreover, Synovus Financial has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corp, New Hampshire-based fund reported 14,630 shares. Quantitative Management Lc owns 25,500 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Limited has 11,275 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 59,648 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & invested in 118,181 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Andra Ap accumulated 0.14% or 49,200 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd has 7,750 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Fund owns 0.05% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 2,547 shares.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.79M for 10.77 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celanese posts Q2 earnings topper, reaffirms full-year earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.