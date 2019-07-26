As Yum Brands (YUM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder American Money Management Has Lowered by $434,907 Its Position; Mid (MAA) Position Has Boosted by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 4,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 41,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $114.17. About 615,188 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 131.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.7. About 536,584 shares traded or 9.74% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 23.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 26/04/2018 – CRESCENT WINS IRAQ ENERGY RIGHTS FOR KHIDER AL-MAA AREA: AMEEDI; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Rev $386M; 06/03/2018 ALLENA – BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY; 09/03/2018 – Mid-America Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 09/03/2018 – MAA GROUP BHD MAAS.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER SHARE UNDER THE SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND SYSTEM FOR FY ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Com has 38,474 shares. Montag A Associate reported 2,119 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 3,894 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 237,760 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital has invested 0.02% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0.05% or 161,609 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us holds 2.76 million shares. Andra Ap reported 0.21% stake. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 9 shares. Fisher Asset Management Llc has invested 0.06% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 44,052 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability invested in 2,791 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 0.06% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 42,644 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwestern Corp by 9,300 shares to 65,819 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

More notable recent Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) CEO Eric Bolton on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Highs For Apartment REIT Stocks Show Investor Confidence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MAA Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call – PRNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/10/2019: DB,PYPL,MAA,RILY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,239 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.06% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 175,717 shares. 521 were accumulated by Sun Life. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,349 shares. Haverford Tru has 2,862 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 11,383 shares. St Johns Investment Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,633 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1.91 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. 16,287 were accumulated by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc. Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Tru Communication holds 8,318 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Bp Plc holds 0.17% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 43,000 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct accumulated 2,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Mi stated it has 100 shares. M&T Bancorp reported 0.05% stake. National Pension holds 0.16% or 412,816 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank De invested in 149,524 shares.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.19M for 32.81 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,070 shares to 54,129 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Msci Usa Strategicfactors Etf by 48,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “KFC’s Picnic Polo Means You Can Picnic Literally Anywhere This Summer – GuruFocus.com” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Domino’s Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Taco Bell hotel draws buzz – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Longbow Research Downgrades Yum! Brands (YUM) to Underperform – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. Gibbs David W had sold 19,436 shares worth $1.83 million on Friday, February 8. $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was bought by Domier Tanya L.