As Yum Brands (YUM) Share Value Rose, Holder Fifth Third Bancorp Trimmed Stake; Home Depot Inc/The (HD) Holder Green Valley Investors Has Upped Stake

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (HD) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 112,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 512,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.30 million, up from 400,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $215.61. About 2.32M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 4,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 331,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.13M, down from 336,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $111.77. About 724,189 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 32.12 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. 19,436 YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares with value of $1.83 million were sold by Gibbs David W. Shares for $249,888 were bought by Domier Tanya L on Friday, February 8.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,525 shares to 262,205 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 4,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.