As Yum! Brands (YUM) Share Value Rose, Carroll Financial Associates Has Lifted Stake by $337,887; Cullen Frost Bankers Lifted Las Vegas Sands Com (LVS) Position by $3.27 Million; Market Value Declined

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp Com (LVS) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 54,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 369,466 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.43 million, up from 314,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 3.41M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 78.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 3,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 7,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, up from 4,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $116.26. About 1.79M shares traded or 20.20% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.32 million activity. Shares for $1.32M were sold by Creed Greg on Monday, February 11. $1.83 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was sold by Gibbs David W on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 0.5% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2.11M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 21,598 shares. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.14% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, Motco has 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). The New York-based Gotham Asset Management Lc has invested 0.54% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bbva Compass Bank has 0.32% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cibc Ww has 796,176 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.12% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Everence Mgmt accumulated 7,084 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Hl Financial Lc holds 34,315 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Profit Invest Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.23% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Evermay Wealth Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 4,671 shares. Alkeon Management Llc owns 731,455 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.34% or 43,743 shares.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Mlp & Energy Infrastructure Etf (MLPX) by 146,900 shares to 84,314 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U.S. Small by 77,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,548 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 4,114 shares. Oxbow Advsr stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Pggm Invests reported 0.14% stake. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 616,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.88% or 276,165 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Panagora Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.03 million shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 1,623 shares. Sequoia Fin Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 8,344 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cap Impact Advsrs Limited accumulated 43,116 shares. Highline Management Lp stated it has 2.17% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Brighton Jones Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Parkside Fin National Bank reported 39 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 3,152 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Mc 400Vl Etf (IJJ) by 51,075 shares to 36,710 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,713 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH).