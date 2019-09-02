As Yum! Brands (YUM) Share Value Rose, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Increased Holding by $1.07 Million; Prospector Partners Lowered Its Holding in Ebay (Call) (EBAY) as Stock Rose

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (Call) (EBAY) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 142,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $594,000, down from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 4.47 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 10,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.44M, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 1.15 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,400 shares to 21,240 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L by 11,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv reported 687,978 shares. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 187,763 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bessemer Gp Inc reported 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Matrix Asset Advisors Ny invested in 242,529 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.51% or 99,610 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc holds 318,776 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 543 shares. 6,212 were reported by Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co. Teewinot Capital Advisers Lc holds 0.04% or 3,300 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% or 10,872 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pictet & Cie (Europe) has 0.39% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 123,593 shares. First Personal Fin Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 208 shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $423.13M for 19.74 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,200 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 214,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,585 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,633 are held by St Johns Management Ltd Liability Co. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking has 279,829 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited holds 0.23% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 2,320 shares. Farmers Tru invested 0.27% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Capital Limited Ca accumulated 4,607 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel invested in 60,172 shares. 425 are owned by Toth Advisory. Palladium Ptnrs Lc reported 6,576 shares stake. Harvey Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 95,787 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 33 shares. Scotia Cap Inc invested in 18,065 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.1% or 14,296 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton holds 0.31% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 6,110 shares.

