As Yum Brands (YUM) Share Price Rose, Texas Permanent School Fund Lowered Stake; Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Share Value Were Volatile While Weiss Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Holding

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 3,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 59,610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, down from 62,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 578,863 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 58.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 47,568 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 33,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $717,000, down from 81,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 91,942 shares traded. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold GDV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.51 million shares or 5.53% less from 14.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited holds 0% or 183 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 200 shares. Carroll Finance Assoc Incorporated accumulated 350 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited invested in 47,544 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 169,509 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Us Financial Bank De holds 2,500 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 9,264 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 59,616 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset reported 232,834 shares stake. Citigroup stated it has 5,405 shares. Gabelli Advisers Incorporated owns 584,218 shares. 4,559 were reported by Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Tompkins Corporation reported 695 shares. North Star Management has 43,283 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gigcapital Inc by 632,499 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $14.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edtechx Hldgs Acquisition Co by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

More notable recent The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: Strong Growth And Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “These Funds Will Triple Your Income in 2018 – Investorplace.com” on October 19, 2017. More interesting news about The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GDV: The ‘Steady’ Gabelli Closed-End Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GAB: Is This ~10% Yielder A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2018.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 14,845 shares to 30,656 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 5,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To YUM! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:YUM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 Per Share – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yum China Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Ends Its Exclusive Deal With Uber and Partners With DoorDash – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 19, 2019.